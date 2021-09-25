Four fights headline the preliminary card from Las Vegas ahead of UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega, including Dvalishvili vs. Moraes.

Ahead of UFC 266, the undercard is highlighted by a bantamweight bout as Merab Dvalishvili (13-4) looks to extend his six-fight winning streak against sixth-ranked Brazilian Marlon Moraes (23-8-1). Dvalishvili’s last six matches have ended with his hand being raised after unanimous decisions, but this fight will be the highest-ranked opponent he has faced since joining the UFC.

How to Watch UFC 266 Volkanovski vs. Ortega - Prelims:

Fight Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Fight Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNEWS

Moraes had three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses during a three-fight span earning him a title shot against Henry Cejudo for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 238. Cejudo won via TKO in the third round, starting Moraes down a string of three losses in four fights including a pair of consecutive TKOs to Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font in succession.

Also on the preliminary card, eighth-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker (20-10) looks to earn his first win since February of 2020 where he earned Fight of the Night honors in the main event against Paul Felder. Hooker squares off against unranked Nasrat Haqparast (13-3), who has won five of his last six including a Performance of the Night bonus for his knockout of Joaquim Silva in August of 2019.

In a heavyweight bout, seventh-ranked Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-5) faces 10th ranked Chris Daukaus (11-3). Daukaus is undefeated in UFC, winning all three of his fights by knockout.

To kick off the broadcast, ninth-ranked women’s flyweight Roxanne Modafferi (25-18) squares off against Taila Santos (17-1). Santos earned a UFC contract by winning Dana White’s Contender Series Brazil 2 in 2019, losing her first fight via split decision to Mara Romero Borella. Since that loss, Santos has won a pair of unanimous decisions and is poised to crack the top 10 if she were to earn a win against Modafferi.