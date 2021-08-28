How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze

Saturday's UFC Fight Night promises to be an eventful one, with the return of well-known familiar faces alongside bright prospect newcomers.

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN (Spanish language broadcast available on ESPN Deportes.)

Kevin Lee has not been seen inside a UFC Octagon since early last year, where the lightweight standout suffered a submission loss to current champion Charles Oliveira. He will be looking to regain his footing in the UFC's toughest division, against a lesser-known, Daniel Rodriguez, who will want to make a name for himself at the expense of the Motown Phenom.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega will also reach its culmination during this event. Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina will fight for the middleweight trophy, while Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand will see who comes out on top of the bantamweights. While the coaches will fight it out themselves on pay-per-view next month, this week, the glory is all Volkanowski's, as all four hopeful TUF winners have come from the featherweight champion's team.

Few new arrivals have made a splash in the UFC quite like Giga Chikadze. The Georgian kickboxer now trains with Kings MMA out of Huntington Beach, CA, one of the sport's premier fight teams.

Chikadze's most recent victory, a first-round TKO of Cub Swanson, has officially put him on the map as yet another dangerous striker in the shark tank that is lightweight MMA.

However, there are very few people who can claim the resume of Edson Barboza. With a laundry list of exciting knockouts to his name, including those of Terry Etim, and Beneil Dariush, few can match the speed and athleticism that has made him such a threat over the years.

This main event is a striker's delight, and will be sure to deliver. Be sure to tune in, as you won't want to miss it.

