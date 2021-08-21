August 21, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Third-ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier aims to regain winning form against The Ultimate Fighter 17 Champion Kelvin Gastelum.
Author:

Dropping down from heavyweight, Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier (13-5) steps into the octagon for the first time since  losing to Robert Whittaker in October to face Kelvin Gastelum.

Gastelum (16-7) enters Saturday on a 1-4 slide fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Whittaker in April. Though victories have been sparse for Gastelum, in his last seven fights he has taken home "Fight of the Night" or "Performance of the Night" bonuses.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:00 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

You can stream the fight on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cannonier was previously scheduled to face Paulo Costa in the main event, but Costa withdrew on June 4. Gastelum chose to take the fight on seven weeks notice.

This fight will pit Cannonier’s knockout power (nine of 13 wins via KO) against Gastelum’s wrestling and takedown ability.

In the co-main event, undefeated Mark Madsen (10-0) takes on veteran Clay Guida (36-20) in a lightweight bout. Madsen is a three-time Olympic wrestler who suffered a broken jaw in his last match against Austin Hubbard and later contracted COVID-19 while training. 

Also on the main card, heavyweights Parker Porter (11-6) faces Chase Sherman (15-7). Trevin Jones (13-6) will take on Saidyokub Kakhramonov (8-2) in a bantamweight contest.  Hubbard (13-5) squares off against Vinc Pichel (13-2) at lightweight, and third-ranked flyweight Alexandre Pantoja (23.5) faces sixth-ranked Brandon Royval (12-5).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

