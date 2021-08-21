The UFC Apex Center will host the promotion's latest Fight Night this weekend, with a generous helping of talent looking to make a name for themselves in its preliminary card.

Brian Kelleher is a longstanding member of the UFC roster, and he is looking to bounce back after his defeat against young upstart Ricky Simon, who scored a decision win after dominating in all areas against the veteran grappler.

Kelleher will face Domingo Pilarte, a former Dana White's Contender Series winner, who will also be looking to regain his confidence after being knocked out inside the first minute of his matchup against Journey Newsom. The result was later overturned due to a failed drug test, but it was nevertheless an unexpected sequence of events for Pilarte, who had previously yet to suffer a knockout during a pro MMA bout.

Pilarte will be eager to reclaim his status as one of the most promising fighters in the 135lbs division, and he will look to use his speed advantage to give him a striking edge in this matchup.

Over in the women's bantamweight division, the UFC debut of Josiane Nunes will also be sure to delight. Nunes is riding the heels of 4 straight knockout victories in her native Brazil, and an impressive showing against 'Bad News Barbie' will mark her as one to watch.

With a host of fighters that are eager to impress, these preliminary bouts will be a welcome start to what will be a full 12 bout card in Las Vegas. You won't want to miss the action.

