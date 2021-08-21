August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum Prelims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Must-see action on Saturday's UFC Fight Night preliminary bouts.
Author:

The UFC Apex Center will host the promotion's latest Fight Night this weekend, with a generous helping of talent looking to make a name for themselves in its preliminary card.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

You can stream the prelims on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brian Kelleher is a longstanding member of the UFC roster, and he is looking to bounce back after his defeat against young upstart Ricky Simon, who scored a decision win after dominating in all areas against the veteran grappler.

Kelleher will face Domingo Pilarte, a former Dana White's Contender Series winner, who will also be looking to regain his confidence after being knocked out inside the first minute of his matchup against Journey Newsom. The result was later overturned due to a failed drug test, but it was nevertheless an unexpected sequence of events for Pilarte, who had previously yet to suffer a knockout during a pro MMA bout.

Pilarte will be eager to reclaim his status as one of the most promising fighters in the 135lbs division, and he will look to use his speed advantage to give him a striking edge in this matchup.

Over in the women's bantamweight division, the UFC debut of Josiane Nunes will also be sure to delight. Nunes is riding the heels of 4 straight knockout victories in her native Brazil, and an impressive showing against 'Bad News Barbie' will mark her as one to watch.

With a host of fighters that are eager to impress, these preliminary bouts will be a welcome start to what will be a full 12 bout card in Las Vegas. You won't want to miss the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum - Prelims

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sioux Falls Storm Lorenzo Brown
Other

How to Watch Blizzard vs Storm

New York Red Bulls
Soccer

How to Watch New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx vs. Sky

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson
NFL

How to Watch Texans at Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts Sam Ehlinger
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Vikings

Detroit Lions
NFL

How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions

Orlando City Nani
Soccer

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Atlanta United
Soccer

How to Atlanta United FC at D.C. United

Inter Miami CF
Soccer

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy