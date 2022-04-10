How to Watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas

The Red Bull Grand Prix of Americas has spent three days in Austin with three races on the schedule today.

Austin, Texas has been the host of the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas for three days. Sunday will be filled with racing. Starting in the morning there are three warm-ups followed by three races starting with the Moto2, then the MotoGP and the finale for the Moto3. This is going to be an exciting day on the track for all racers and fans today.

How to Watch Grand Prix of the Americas today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch Grand Prix of the Americas online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marc Marquez has been affectionately referred to as the “King of Austin” with his performances in the city on this track over the years:

The track for today’s race is 3.43 miles long with 11 left corners and nine right corners giving drivers 49.21 feet of track to make moves up and down the leaderboard. There is a 3,938.01 foot straight away after the 11th turn that will create a lot of drama and opportunity for aggressive racers.

The Moto2 race will consist of 17 total laps with the red flag finish on the 11th lap (2.3 of total laps). They will go 58.3 total laps today.

In the MotoGP, they have the longest race of 20 laps for a total of 68.6 miles and the red flag finish at lap 15.

The Goldielocks race comes in the Moto3 at the end of the day with 18 miles and 61.7 miles overall. Their red flag is at lap 12.

The circuit record for this track was set by Marc Marquez at 2’03.575 (two hours and three minutes) with an average speed of 98.55 miles per hour and a top speed of 219.28 miles per hour.

Regional restrictions may apply.