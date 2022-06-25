Grand Prix Series GP Gorzow stream: Watch online, TV channel

FIM Speedway Grand Prix Series heads to Gorzow, Poland on Saturday for round five of the season.

The FIM Speedway Grand Prix Series is at the Edward Jancarz Stadium and the venue has firmly established itself as one of the finest purpose-built track racing stadiums in the world since it first hosted the Gorzów SpeedwayGP in 2011, according to fimspeedway.com.

How to Watch the FIM Speedway Grand Prix Series GP Gorzow Today:

Race Date: June 25, 2022

Race Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream the FIM Speedway Grand Prix Series GP Gorzow on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Saturday round five takes place at the race track, with each rider trying to climb the leaderboard.

The winning rider in each heat scores three-race points, with two for second place, one for third and zero points for last place, being disqualified or failing to finish. The eight riders with the most race points to progress to the semi-finals. The riders who placed first and second in each semi make it to the final. The winner of the final is the FIM Speedway Grand Prix winner.

It is an exciting format that is full of action and is a must-watch if you love racing. You can check it all out on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.