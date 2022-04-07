Skip to main content

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

Zane Smith heads to Martinsville looking for his third win of the season.

It's a busy Thursday for drivers in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with practice and qualifying in the afternoon before the checkered flag under the lights on the 0.526-mile short track Thursday night.

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Today:

Race Date: April 7, 2022

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the NASCAR Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Smith is in his first season in the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Racing and has two wins and three top-five finishes in four starts. His second win came in the last race on March 26, when he made a late move to take the checkered flag in double-overtime at XPEL 225 on the road course at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Blake Lothian, an alumnus of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program, will make his Truck Series debut on Thursday. The Fayetteville, North Carolina, driver will pilot the No. 43 Toyota for Reaume Brothers Racing. The 19-year-old starred on local short tracks.

Chandler Smith leads the points standings through four races, holding a 15-point lead over Ben Rhodes. In an all-Toyota top three, Stewart Friesen is No. 3 and 23 points back, and Zane Smith and Tanner Gray are tied for No. 4.

Zane Smith is also the defending champion at Martinsville, winning the United Rentals 200 last Oct. 30.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) drives around Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18027077
NBA

How to Watch Spurs vs. Minnesota

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
imago1004856489h
Voleibol Argentino

How to Watch Voleibol Argentino

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_16961152
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Texas Legends at Rio Grande Valley Vipers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
imago1010651215h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Vélez

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy