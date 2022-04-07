NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

Zane Smith heads to Martinsville looking for his third win of the season.

It's a busy Thursday for drivers in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with practice and qualifying in the afternoon before the checkered flag under the lights on the 0.526-mile short track Thursday night.

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Today:

Race Date: April 7, 2022

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Smith is in his first season in the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Racing and has two wins and three top-five finishes in four starts. His second win came in the last race on March 26, when he made a late move to take the checkered flag in double-overtime at XPEL 225 on the road course at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Blake Lothian, an alumnus of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program, will make his Truck Series debut on Thursday. The Fayetteville, North Carolina, driver will pilot the No. 43 Toyota for Reaume Brothers Racing. The 19-year-old starred on local short tracks.

Chandler Smith leads the points standings through four races, holding a 15-point lead over Ben Rhodes. In an all-Toyota top three, Stewart Friesen is No. 3 and 23 points back, and Zane Smith and Tanner Gray are tied for No. 4.

Zane Smith is also the defending champion at Martinsville, winning the United Rentals 200 last Oct. 30.

