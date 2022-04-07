Skip to main content

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Practice & Qualifying Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

Trucks have a busy Thursday ahead at NASCAR's action-packed Martinsville track.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back after a week off and goes from Austin's long and winding road course to the series' shortest track, the 0.526-mile "Half Mile of Mayhem," known as Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

How to Watch Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Qualifying Today:

Date: April 7, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is a tight schedule for the trucks on Thursday. The track opens for practice 30 minutes before qualifying, and the race will be run under the lights later Thursday evening.

This season, Chandler Smith already has a win and holds a 15-point lead in the points standings through four races, with three top-five finishes.

Meanwhile, Zane Smith already has two wins, including the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas on March 26.

The race at COTA went double-overtime, and Zane Smith made the most of it. While he led only 11 of the 46 laps, he won the first two stages before taking the lead with two laps to go in the second overtime.

It's a reminder that who's in front the most doesn't translate to being in front when it counts. John Hunter Nemechek leads the series with 85 laps led but has just one top-five finish to show for it.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18031629
2022 Masters Tournament

How to Watch The Masters First Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Practice & Qualifying Stream

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
imago1011067080h
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch West Ham vs. Lyon

By Christine Brown12 minutes ago
imago1011052755h
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Braga vs. Rangers

By Christine Brown17 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco (75) looks to clear the puck with Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) in pursuit during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
New York Yankees Gerrit Cole
MLB

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

By Phil Watson37 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy