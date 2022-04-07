Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Practice & Qualifying Stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back after a week off and goes from Austin's long and winding road course to the series' shortest track, the 0.526-mile "Half Mile of Mayhem," known as Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

How to Watch Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Qualifying Today:

Date: April 7, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is a tight schedule for the trucks on Thursday. The track opens for practice 30 minutes before qualifying, and the race will be run under the lights later Thursday evening.

This season, Chandler Smith already has a win and holds a 15-point lead in the points standings through four races, with three top-five finishes.

Meanwhile, Zane Smith already has two wins, including the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas on March 26.

The race at COTA went double-overtime, and Zane Smith made the most of it. While he led only 11 of the 46 laps, he won the first two stages before taking the lead with two laps to go in the second overtime.

It's a reminder that who's in front the most doesn't translate to being in front when it counts. John Hunter Nemechek leads the series with 85 laps led but has just one top-five finish to show for it.

Regional restrictions may apply.