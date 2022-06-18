The Clean Harbors 150 race is set after two practice sessions and qualifying to set up the race order and pole. This race is huge for the standings as one of the final four races before the playoffs begin as the leaders in the standings and the playoff hopefuls all converge on Knoxville Raceway in Iowa today.

How to Watch Clean Harbors 150 today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Kyle Busch got his first win on the Camping World Truck Series last week, but he won't be in the field for Saturday's race. Buddy Kofoid will be in the Kyle Busch Motorsports 51 truck.

Carson Hocevar finished with the best lap time and overall speed during the practices. This season Hocevar has not won a race, but in 12 races he has six Top 10 finishes and three top-five finishes. However, a broken leg could impact his ability to run the entire race.

He is currently in eighth place with 374 points, just nine points behind Christian Eckes for seventh place.

Ben Rhodes enters the race as the leader of the Camping World Truck Series with 44 points as he looks to get his second win and build on his lead leading up to the playoffs.

Before today’s qualifying, Rhodes (+500) is the favorite to win the race today, with Chandler Smith (+600) as the next best bet.

Zane Smith (+1100) has solid betting odds to win his circuit-leading fourth win of the season today.

After today, there are three more races from Nashville Superspeedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Pocono Raceway before the playoffs start from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in late July.

