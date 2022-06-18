Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

After two practice sessions, the Camping World Truck Series is set for qualifying for the Clean Harbors 150 from the Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. Every driver is looking to get that added edge of starting from the pole or in a good, comfortable position to give them an advantage in the race this weekend.

How to Watch Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Camping World Truck Series gets back on the track for the Clean Harbors 150 race this weekend.

In the first practice this week, Ben Rhodes finished with the best time and speed in 36 total laps giving the driver of the 99 car a lot of confidence on this track. Stewart Friesen finished in second place in 34 laps, with Carson Hocevar, Ty Majeski and Matt Crafton rounding out the top five.

Rhodes enters this weekend as the points leader, with 444 points built on one win, five top-fives and eight top 10 finishes in 12 total starts this season.

Hocevar took the top slot for the second practice, with Chandler Smith, Crafton, Colby Howard and Rhodes filling in the top five for that practice.

Rhodes finished with the best lap time (23.033) and top speed (78.149) during the two combined practice sessions.

Zane Smith finished 21st and 11th in the two practices, but the only three-time winner this season could vault from third to potentially first place with a fourth win at Knoxville Raceway today.

