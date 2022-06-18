Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Camping World Truck Series features qualifying for the Clean Harbors 150 today.

After two practice sessions, the Camping World Truck Series is set for qualifying for the Clean Harbors 150 from the Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. Every driver is looking to get that added edge of starting from the pole or in a good, comfortable position to give them an advantage in the race this weekend. 

How to Watch Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Camping World Truck Series gets back on the track for the Clean Harbors 150 race this weekend.

In the first practice this week, Ben Rhodes finished with the best time and speed in 36 total laps giving the driver of the 99 car a lot of confidence on this track. Stewart Friesen finished in second place in 34 laps, with Carson Hocevar, Ty Majeski and Matt Crafton rounding out the top five.

Rhodes enters this weekend as the points leader, with 444 points built on one win, five top-fives and eight top 10 finishes in 12 total starts this season.

Hocevar took the top slot for the second practice, with Chandler Smith, Crafton, Colby Howard and Rhodes filling in the top five for that practice.

Rhodes finished with the best lap time (23.033) and top speed (78.149) during the two combined practice sessions.

Zane Smith finished 21st and 11th in the two practices, but the only three-time winner this season could vault from third to potentially first place with a fourth win at Knoxville Raceway today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) controls the ballagainst Orlando City SC during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Dodgers

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18553885
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_14296774
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
imago1004763672h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Western Conference Final: Seattle Seawolves at Houston SaberCats

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
AUBURN
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Ole Miss vs Auburn in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18519417
MLS

How to Watch Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy