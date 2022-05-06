Skip to main content

How to Watch Dead On Tools 200: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Race No. 7 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series swings into Darlington at the Dead on Tools 200.

Defending series champion and current points leader Ben Rhodes looks for his second win in a row tonight as The Lady in Black welcomes the truck series to the egg-shaped 1.366-mile oval. Rhodes won this event in 2020 and finished second to Sheldon Creed in last year's spring race as it finished under caution. The only other former winner at Darlington in this race is 58-year-old Todd Bodine, who will take the green flag for his 796th start across the top three NASCAR series.

How to Watch Dead On Tools 200:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Dead On Tools 200 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rhodes has jumped out to a solid lead over Chandler Smith and Stewart Friesen, having five top-five finishes in the season’s first six races, including second-place finishes at Daytona and Atlanta, while Smith and Friesen have a combined four top-five finishes.

With a compressed schedule this week, the truck series drivers had a short practice session today before qualifying started just four hours before the green flag is set to drop tonight.

John Hunter Nemechek posted the best lap time during the afternoon practice session clearing a 29.608-second lap at 166.09 miles per hour. Nemechek comes into today fourth in the points standings with three top-five finishes this season.

Zane Smith and Tanner Gray, the lone Ford drivers in the top eight in the point standings, all posted solid lap times in practice as well. Smith won the season opener at Daytona and also claimed a spot in victory lane in Austin at Circuit of the Americas in April.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Dead On Tools 200

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
