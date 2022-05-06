Skip to main content

How to Watch Dead On Tools 200, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR veteran Todd Bodine and defending Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes headline the field at Darlington as qualifying for the Dead On Tools 200 takes place.

Ben Rhodes won the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series crown and after a win on April 16 on the dirt at Bristol, he leads the pack this season as well. On Friday, the field will take its paces in qualifying for the Dead On Tools 200 at the historic Darlington Raceway.

How to Watch Dead On Tools 200, Qualifying in NASCAR Truck Series Today:

Date: May 6, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream qualifying for the NASCAR Truck Series Dead on Tools 200 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The regulars on the series will have to contend with a couple of additions to the entry list. Todd Bodine, 58, will drive the No. 62 Toyota Tundra for Halmar Friesen Racing and makes his 796th start across the three NASCAR series.

Cup Series regular Ross Chastain will be in the No. 41 Chevrolet truck as Al Niece Racing adds a fifth entry to the list.

Defending race winner Sheldon Creed won't be on the track. Last year, he won under caution to finish ahead of Rhodes.

It's a compressed schedule for the Truck Series on Friday. Drivers get a short practice session before qualifying and the green flag drops on the Dead on Tools 200 later Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

