19-year-old Carson Hocevar is on the pole for tonight’s first truck series race at Sonoma since 1998 at the DoorDash 250.

The last time the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series raced at Sonoma, its defending champion and current series points leader Ben Rhodes was barely a one-year-old. Today’s pole-sitter, 19-year-old Carson Hoover, in his second NASCAR Truck Series season, is on the pole for the first time this season in search of his first career win.

How to Watch DoorDash 250:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Today is the second of four road course races and the first road race since the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, back in March. Zane Smith, currently third in the Truck Series points standings, picked up both stage wins and took home the checkered flag after qualifying second.

John Hunter Nemechek, who held the points standings lead for most of the last month, has won four poles this season and after a 35th-place finish last week at Gateway, can retake the lead with a strong performance today.

Christian Eckes, currently sixth in the points standings, has posted the fastest times in practice this week. Eckes has finished in the top five in each of his last four starts and is still searching for his first win of the season.

The Chevrolets have looked strong this week with Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Matt DiBenedetto and Parker Klingman with four of the top five practice laps this week.

