How to Watch DoorDash 250, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hits the road course at Sonoma for the first time in 24 years

The last time the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series raced at Sonoma its defending champion and current series points leader Ben Rhodes was barely one year old. Today Rhodes goes for his first pole position of the season in advance of this afternoon’s Door Dash 250.

How to Watch DoorDash 250, Qualifying:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream the DoorDash 250, Qualifying on fuboTV:

Today is the second of four road course races and the first road race since the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas back in March. Zane Smith, currently third in the Truck Series points standings, picked up both stage wins and took home the checkered flag after qualifying second.

John Hunter Nemechek, who held the points standings lead for most of the last month, has won four poles this season and after a 35th place finish last week at Gateway can retake the lead with a strong performance today.

Christian Eckes, currently sixth in the points standings, has posted the fastest times in practice this week. Eckes has finished in the top five in each of his last four starts and is still searching for his first win of the season.

The Chevrolets have looked strong this week with Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Matt DiBenedetto and Parker Klingman with four of the top five practice laps this week.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

DoorDash 250, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
Time
2:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
