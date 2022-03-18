Skip to main content

How to Watch Fr8Auctions 200, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Truck Series rolls into Atlanta Motor Speedway this week after an off-week last week.

The last Truck Series race saw 19-year-old Chandler Smith win his first race ahead of Zane Smith and Kyle Busch. Smith was disqualified for a lugnut issue, so Busch finished No. 2 behind Smith.

How to Watch the Fr8Auctions 200, Practice today:

Practice Date: March 18, 2022

Practice Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the Fr8Auctions 200, Practice online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Of the last three Truck Series races at this speedway, Busch has won two of them. He will not be driving in this race, but Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain will be running in a Niece Motorsports truck.

These trucks will be experiencing the paved track of Atlanta Motor Speedway. The banking was also raised from 24 degrees to 28 degrees. The hope for AMS is to allow for more pack-racing. The new Cup Series cars have already shown fans it's not easy to pass, but the Truck Series will be a different story considering it'll be the same setup as last year.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 3 p.m. ET to see which Truck Series driver will have the fastest lap in the practice session.

Regional restrictions may apply.

