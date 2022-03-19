Skip to main content

How to Watch Fr8Auctions 200, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With yesterday's events rained out at Atlanta Motor Speedway, today will feature a practice session that will last 40 minutes.

Inclement weather forced NASCAR to cancel Truck Series events yesterday and today those drivers will run a 40-minute practice session ahead of the race. The lineup for the Truck Series is set considering the drivers didn't get a chance to qualify.

How to Watch the Fr8Auctions 200, Practice today:

Practice Date: March 19, 2022

Practice Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the Fr8Auctions 200, Practice online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chandler Smith is now going to be the pole-sitter for today's race and fans will be able to see if he is able to win two races in a row. Stewart Friesen will be starting in the No. 2 position and Matt Crafton will be No. 3. 

This field of drivers will need to use this time to adapt to the changing track conditions considering this will be the first time they'll have to see the track since it's been paved and the banking has been increased. Teams may try to practice pack-racing during this time to get a feel for how the track might be.

Tune in to FOX Sports 2 at 10:40 to see who is the fastest in practice.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Fr8Auctions 200, Practice

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
10:40
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
