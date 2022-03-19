With a quick practice session behind us, the Fr8Auctions 200 will take place today.

The Truck Series had last week off and are taking the track today to race in the Fr8Auctions 200. Though Chandler Smith is today's pole-sitter, John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite to win this race. A familiar face will also be in a Niece Motorsports truck today -- Cup Series driver Ross Chastain.

How to Watch the Fr8Auctions 200, Race today:

Race Date: March 19, 2022

Practice Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the Fr8Auctions 200, Race online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chandler Smith is coming off a win last week and has the second-best odds to win today's race. This will be just the second time the trucks have hit the track today considering yesterday's events were canceled due to inclement weather.

This will give an idea to the Xfinity and Cup Series drivers how their cars will feel during tomorrow's race. The idea for Atlanta Motor Speedway's reconfigurations was to create better chances to race in a pack, and also a smoother ride. It was a controversial move, but today the skills of the drivers will be put to the test.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 2:30 p.m. to see who will come out on top in this Truck Series Race.

Regional restrictions may apply.