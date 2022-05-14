Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying for the Heart of America 200 is today.

The season started back in February for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with seven races in the books. This week, the series heads to Kansas. The 134-lap, 201-mile race should be a great test and opportunity for all of the races to either climb up the standings or start closing the gap on the leaders. Qualifying starts today for the Saturday evening race.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Qualifying today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

John Hunter Nemechek won the last race at Darlington Raceway last week in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series:

In the series' last race, Nemechek took the race with Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger just behind as team Niece Motorsports were looking to steal the win over the man who started on the pole.

Currently, Ben Rhodes of Thorsport is the points leader in the standings, just ahead of Nemechek and Chandler Smith, both from Kyle Busch Motorsports.

All of the top drivers have raced in seven total races, with Rhodes edging out his competitors with one win and five top five finishes so far this season.

So far this season, only Nemechek in the last race on the calendar has won the pole and the race itself.

Previous pole winners were Ty Majeski, Nemechek (twice), Smith, Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith and Joey Logano.

The odds per Draftkings to win tomorrow have Nemechek (+300) to win, with Zane Smith (+600) and Chandler Smith (+500) as the next best bets as of this writing.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
