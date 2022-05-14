Heart of America 200, Race stream: Watch online, TV channel

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series comes to Kansas on Saturday for the running of the Heart of America 200.

The NASCAR truck series is headed to the Kansas Speedway this weekend for the Heart of America 200.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race: Heart of America 200 Today:

Race Date: May 14, 2022

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The race is 201 miles long and 134 laps around the 1.5-mile track. The race first ran in 2001 and has run every year since. It was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 but was still run later in the year.

Last year Kyle Busch came home with the title for the third time.

This year's race should be an exciting one as Zane Smith heads into the day at the top of the truck series with two wins on the year. He only has 241 points but sits at the top as the one driver with the two race wins.

Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek and Chandler Smith are all right behind him with one win on the year and all are separated by just 33 total points.

It is a tight race for the top sport right now and the Heart of America 200 on Saturday could change the standings a lot.

