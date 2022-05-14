Heart of America 200, Race stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race: Heart of America 200: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series comes to Kansas on Saturday for the running of the Heart of America 200.

The NASCAR truck series is headed to the Kansas Speedway this weekend for the Heart of America 200. 

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race: Heart of America 200 Today:

Race Date: May 14, 2022

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race: Heart of America 200 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The race is 201 miles long and 134 laps around the 1.5-mile track. The race first ran in 2001 and has run every year since. It was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 but was still run later in the year.

Last year Kyle Busch came home with the title for the third time.

This year's race should be an exciting one as Zane Smith heads into the day at the top of the truck series with two wins on the year. He only has 241 points but sits at the top as the one driver with the two race wins.

Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek and Chandler Smith are all right behind him with one win on the year and all are separated by just 33 total points.

It is a tight race for the top sport right now and the Heart of America 200 on Saturday could change the standings a lot.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race: Heart of America 200

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs22 seconds ago
imago1003177036h
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Lynx

By Kristofer Habbas22 seconds ago
imago1009356115h
Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

How to Watch Semifinals: San Martin vs. Instituto Game One

By Kristofer Habbas22 seconds ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Heart of America 200, Race stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs22 seconds ago
imago1010423167h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 2

By Adam Childs22 seconds ago
Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Prelims stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

Red Bulls vs. Union stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
VIRGINIA LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

Virginia vs. Brown stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy