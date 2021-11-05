Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Lucas Oil 150: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season concludes on Friday at the Lucas Oil 500.
    NASCAR's championship weekend begins on Friday, as the Camping World Truck Series takes to Phoenix Raceway for the championship race.

    Race Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Race Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Four drivers remain alive in the championship battle, with whoever finishes the highest on Friday earning the championship.

    Those four drivers are John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and Zane Smith. Sheldon Creed, who won three races this season, was eliminated in the Round of 8.

    None of the four championship contenders have won a Truck Series race at Phoenix. Last year, Smith finished second to Creed, while Rhodes was seventh and Crafton was 14th. Nemechek was not in that race, as he was finishing up his full-time Cup Series season for Front Row Motorsports.

    Last year was Smith's only Truck Series start at the track, giving him the best Phoenix average finish among championship contenders, though with a small sample size caveat.

    Rhode's average finish in six starts is 10.3. Crafton's in 20 starts is 10.0. And Nemechek's in seven starts is 13.7. But JHN also leads the Truck Series in wins this season, so having the worst track record at Phoenix doesn't mean he should be counted out.

