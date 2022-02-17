The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series kicks off its 2022 season at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. Before that, a practice session will take place on Thursday.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250, Practice Today:

Race Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Race Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

With 42 entries, six drivers will miss the race after qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

Jesse Little and Danny Bohn will pilot the No. 2 and No. 20, respectively for Young’s Motorsports as part of their part-time schedules for 2022.

Jordan Anderson is back in his own No. 3.

Spire Motorsports’ Truck team makes its debut, with Austin Hill driving the No. 7.

Riley Herbst will drive David Gilliland Racing’s No. 17.

Ben Rhodes was the 2021 Champion, while Chandler Smith was named Rookie of the Year.

The race starts tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is the only series in NASCAR to race modified-production pickup trucks.

