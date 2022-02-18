How to Watch NextEra Energy 250, Qualifying

Qualifying for the NextEra Energy 250 is set for today as the NASCAR Truck Series kicks the season off.

2021 Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes will look to defend his title this season as both the race and qualifying happen today.

How to Watch the NASCAR Truck Series NextEra Energy 250, Qualifying Today:

Race Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Race Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

There are a number of drivers to look out for this year, especially considering some of them may be making jumps to the Xfinity Series next year. John Hunter Nemecheck is the favorite to win the championship this year, so fans will be paying close attention to his qualifying times for the biggest race of the year.

Rhodes won at Daytona last season and is looking to repeat that success again this year, but he will have a tough time. Johnny Sauter, who finished qualifying on the pole last year, finished the race as the No. 27 driver.

Nemecheck finished in the No. 7 position after starting at No. 7, but he is one of the favorites to win the race this season.

This will be a competitive qualifying session for each driver as the new season is set to begin. Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 3 p.m. ET today to see.

