Final practice for Truck Series drivers to prepare for Saturday's qualifying heats set for late Friday afternoon in Bristol.

The second of two Friday practice sessions on Friday gives drivers on the NASCAR Truck Series an extra opportunity to prepare for Saturday's qualifying heats for the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt. This is the only event of the season where there are two practice runs, a necessity for the series' only race on dirt.

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Final Practice, Today:

Date: April 15, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the final practice for the NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 50-minute practice sessions have no special rules or regulations; drivers and teams have assigned times to test their setups on the 0.533-mile oval to prepare for Saturday's qualifying ahead of the race Saturday night.

Last year, the qualifying was scrubbed because of rain and the race was pushed to a Monday. Martin Truex Jr. got the win by 1.149 seconds ahead of Ben Rhodes, with 56 of the 150 laps run under caution.

The average speed in the race was only 41.096 mph and it featured 11 lead changes. Truex took the lead for good on Lap 94 and led the final 57 laps to the checkered flag.

Regional restrictions may apply.