Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There will be a new winner in 2022 as the trucks return to the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway at the NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt.

Martin Truex Jr. won the inaugural Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt in March 2021, but there will be a new winner crowned Saturday night when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its return to the 0.533-mile dirt oval.

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Today:

Race Date: April 16, 2022

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

The starting grid will be determined in four qualifying heat races earlier Saturday afternoon. Austin Dillon, Ty Majeski, Kaz Grala and Dean Thompson won the draw for the pole positions in qualifying. 

Defending series champion Ben Rhodes finished second in the 2021 event and he comes to Bristol with a four-point lead in the driver's standings through five events this season. 

William Byron won the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville on April 7, but he is not in the field for Saturday's race. Among regular drivers on the series, Zane Smith has two wins, including on March 26 in Austin, Texas, and Chandler Smith picked up a win at Las Vegas on March 4.

Chandler Smith trails Rhodes by four points in the standings entering Bristol, with Zane Smith third. Stewart Friesen, who turned in the fastest lap in practice on Friday, is fourth and John Hunter Nemechek and Christian Eckes are tied for fifth.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18092000
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Stars

By Nick Crain27 seconds ago
USATSI_18097193
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in College Softball

By Evan Massey27 seconds ago
Bowling Pins
College Bowling

How to Watch the Women's Bowling National Championship: Stephen F. Austin vs McKendree

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
USATSI_17970115
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt

By Phil Watson27 seconds ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Quinnipiac at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar27 seconds ago
Santos Laguna
Liga MX

Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
imago1005372177h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Toluca

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC midfielder Benjamin Bender (15) with Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy