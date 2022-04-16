There will be a new winner in 2022 as the trucks return to the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway at the NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt.

Martin Truex Jr. won the inaugural Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt in March 2021, but there will be a new winner crowned Saturday night when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its return to the 0.533-mile dirt oval.

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Today:

Race Date: April 16, 2022

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

The starting grid will be determined in four qualifying heat races earlier Saturday afternoon. Austin Dillon, Ty Majeski, Kaz Grala and Dean Thompson won the draw for the pole positions in qualifying.

Defending series champion Ben Rhodes finished second in the 2021 event and he comes to Bristol with a four-point lead in the driver's standings through five events this season.

William Byron won the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville on April 7, but he is not in the field for Saturday's race. Among regular drivers on the series, Zane Smith has two wins, including on March 26 in Austin, Texas, and Chandler Smith picked up a win at Las Vegas on March 4.

Chandler Smith trails Rhodes by four points in the standings entering Bristol, with Zane Smith third. Stewart Friesen, who turned in the fastest lap in practice on Friday, is fourth and John Hunter Nemechek and Christian Eckes are tied for fifth.

Regional restrictions may apply.