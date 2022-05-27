How to Watch NC Education Lottery 200, Qualifying

Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hits the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway for Qualifying to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend festivities

Qualifying for the tenth race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series gets underway today with all eyes will be on John Hunter Nemechek who has held the pole position in four of the series first nine races including three in a row. Despite only one win on the year, Nemechek just claimed the top of the points standings following a sixth-place finish at Texas last week.

How to Watch North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Qualifying:

Match Date: May 27, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year, Nemechek qualified fourth, moved his way up to third at the end of the 30-lap stage one, but was tenth at the end of the 30-lap stage two. In the final stage, Nemechek led 71 of 74 laps to take home the title, his third win of five on the season, where he ultimately ended up finishing third in the overall points standings.

Stewart Friesen, who finished fourth here a year ago, won last week at Texas for his first win of the season marking the first time he had been in victory lane since winning at Phoenix in 2019.

Defending series champion Ben Rhodes, who held the points lead going into last week, finished third at this event a year ago and is still searching for his first win at Charlotte’s 1.5-mile tri-oval.

The qualifying for tonight’s race is a single-car, one-lap system with only one round of qualifying. Whoever sets the fastest time in the round wins the pole.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

