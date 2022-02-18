Skip to main content

How to Watch NextEra Energy 250: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Camping World Truck Series season begins on Friday night at Daytona.

The first race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is on Friday night, as the drivers hit the track at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250:

Race Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ben Rhodes, who drives the 99 truck for ThorSport, is the defending Truck Series champion — and the defending winner of this race, as he led seven laps in 2021 and beat out Jordan Anderson for the victory.

Chandler Smith, who finished eighth in points last season, finished ninth in this race last year but led the most laps at 22.

Another name to watch in this race is John Hunter Nemechek, who finished in third place in the 2021 standings but was the dominant driver in the series, winning five races and posting 12 top fives. Nemechek wasn't able to get it done in the final playoff round, but enters 2022 as the title favorite. He was seventh at Daytona last year, leading 14 laps.

This is one of the most chaotic races on the schedule, as the size of the track creates large, fast packs of trucks, which can lead to some big accidents. Last year, two drivers who finished in the top 10 in the final standings crashed out in this race, for example.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

NextEra Energy 250

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

John Hunter Nemechek
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NextEra Energy 250

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
LACROSSE
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Albany Firewolves vs Buffalo Bandits

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
USATSI_17665276
College Wrestling

How to Watch North Carolina at NC State in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas
31 minutes ago
Maine
College Hockey

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Maine in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
31 minutes ago
Boston College Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Boston College at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
31 minutes ago
USATSI_15690832
2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

How to Watch 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Nick Crain
31 minutes ago
imago1008393445h
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Emelec vs. Macará

By Frank Urbina
31 minutes ago
Fairfield Iona
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Peter's at Fairfield in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy