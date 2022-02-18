How to Watch NextEra Energy 250

The first race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is on Friday night, as the drivers hit the track at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250:

Race Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Ben Rhodes, who drives the 99 truck for ThorSport, is the defending Truck Series champion — and the defending winner of this race, as he led seven laps in 2021 and beat out Jordan Anderson for the victory.

Chandler Smith, who finished eighth in points last season, finished ninth in this race last year but led the most laps at 22.

Another name to watch in this race is John Hunter Nemechek, who finished in third place in the 2021 standings but was the dominant driver in the series, winning five races and posting 12 top fives. Nemechek wasn't able to get it done in the final playoff round, but enters 2022 as the title favorite. He was seventh at Daytona last year, leading 14 laps.

This is one of the most chaotic races on the schedule, as the size of the track creates large, fast packs of trucks, which can lead to some big accidents. Last year, two drivers who finished in the top 10 in the final standings crashed out in this race, for example.

