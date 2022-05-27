Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina Education Lottery 200: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hits the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend festivities

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch makes his return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tonight looking for his 62nd series win as the trucks take to the 1.5-mile tri-oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek, defending series champion Ben Rhoades, three-time winner this season Zane Smith and last week’s winner at Texas Steward Friesen will get the green flag for 134 laps under the lights.

How to Watch North Carolina Education Lottery 200:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on fuboTV

Busch has ran the truck series three times this season, finishing no worse than third, and has remarkably finished outside the top three once in his last 22 starts, including 12 wins. Busch has never ran a fulltime truck series schedule but has a remarkable 61 victories in 163 starts. 

Ross Chastain, currently fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with two wins and seven top-five finishes, is also in the field tonight. Chastain is a three-time race winner in the truck series but is winless in his last 18 starts in the trucks.

Nemecheck won this race in 2021 leading 71 of 134 laps while Friesen, who finished fourth here a year ago, won last week at Texas for his first win of the season marking the first time he had been in victory lane since winning at Phoenix in 2019. Rhodes finished third at this event a year ago and is still searching for his first win at Charlotte’s 1.5-mile tri-oval.

USATSI_18355653
