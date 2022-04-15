How to Watch Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Practice

Martin Truex Jr. won the inaugural dirt race for the trucks at Bristol in 2021 but there will be a new winner in 2022

The first practice session for the NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt is Friday afternoon and likely has more meaning than most practice sessions. While many racers came up on dirt tracks, that's not the same as having a NASCAR truck on the surface.

How to Watch Practice for NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Today:

Date: April 15, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Martin Truex Jr. dominated the field in the first Bristol dirt race for the trucks in March 2021, leading for 105 of the 150 laps and holding off 2021 series champion Ben Rhodes down the stretch.

Rhodes is the series points leader entering Bristol. He finished fifth in the April 7 race at Martinsville, his fourth top-five in fifth starts this season, and holds a four-point lead over Chandler Smith in the driver's standings.

Rhodes has run as a regular on the truck series since 2016 and broke through with his first championship run last season

Raphael Lessard, Todd Gilliland and Chase Briscoe rounded out last year's top five on the 0.533-mile dirt circuit.

