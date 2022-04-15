How to Watch Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Practice

Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Martin Truex Jr. won the inaugural dirt race for the trucks at Bristol in 2021 but there will be a new winner in 2022

The first practice session for the NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt is Friday afternoon and likely has more meaning than most practice sessions. While many racers came up on dirt tracks, that's not the same as having a NASCAR truck on the surface.

How to Watch Practice for NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Today:

Date: April 15, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream practice for the NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Martin Truex Jr. dominated the field in the first Bristol dirt race for the trucks in March 2021, leading for 105 of the 150 laps and holding off 2021 series champion Ben Rhodes down the stretch.

Rhodes is the series points leader entering Bristol. He finished fifth in the April 7 race at Martinsville, his fourth top-five in fifth starts this season, and holds a four-point lead over Chandler Smith in the driver's standings.

Rhodes has run as a regular on the truck series since 2016 and broke through with his first championship run last season

Raphael Lessard, Todd Gilliland and Chase Briscoe rounded out last year's top five on the 0.533-mile dirt circuit.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Practice

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 seconds ago
USATSI_18090192
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas48 seconds ago
Truck Bristol Dirt
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Practice

By Phil Watson48 seconds ago
genoa
Serie A

How to Watch AC Milan vs Genoa in Canada

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
Rennes
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs AS Monaco

By Christine Brown10 minutes ago
USATSI_18084592
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Trabzonspor Fatih Karagumruk
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Fatih Karagümrük

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run-on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run-on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy