Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stewart Friesen turned in the fastest practice lap as he looks to break his 49-race winless skid on the dirt in Bristol

Stewart Friesen came to Bristol for this weekend's Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt fourth in the driver standings in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. But in practice sessions on Friday, the 39-year-old Canadian turned in the fastest lap ahead of Saturday's qualifying heats.

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Qualifying Today:

Date: April 16, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream qualifying for the NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Qualifying will be broken into four heats on Saturday, determined by random draw. Austin Dillon, Ty Majeski, Kaz Grala and Dean Thompson drew the poles for the four heat races, set for 15 laps. Only green-flag laps will count and there will be no overtime rule.

Friesen drew the ninth position in the fourth heat, one position behind his wife, Jessica. 

Defending series champion Ben Rhodes starts in the seventh position in the third qualifying heat. He enters the Bristol dirt event with a four-point lead over Chandler Smith in the driver's standings despite not getting a checkered flag yet this season.

He does have four top-five finishes in five starts. 

Friesen turned in a lap of 19.369 seconds in the first practice session, 0.025 seconds faster than Rhodes. They were the only two drivers to break the 19.4-second barrier. The second practice was slower, with Joey Logano running the fastest lap at 19.779 seconds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Truck Bristol Dirt
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Qualifying

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring his third goal of the game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
USATSI_18091903
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Oilers

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
USATSI_18094938
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso32 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Padres

By Ben Macaluso32 minutes ago
USATSI_17945148
Lacrosse

How to Watch Ohio State at Maryland in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy