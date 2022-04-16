Stewart Friesen turned in the fastest practice lap as he looks to break his 49-race winless skid on the dirt in Bristol

Stewart Friesen came to Bristol for this weekend's Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt fourth in the driver standings in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. But in practice sessions on Friday, the 39-year-old Canadian turned in the fastest lap ahead of Saturday's qualifying heats.

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Qualifying Today:

Date: April 16, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream qualifying for the NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Qualifying will be broken into four heats on Saturday, determined by random draw. Austin Dillon, Ty Majeski, Kaz Grala and Dean Thompson drew the poles for the four heat races, set for 15 laps. Only green-flag laps will count and there will be no overtime rule.

Friesen drew the ninth position in the fourth heat, one position behind his wife, Jessica.

Defending series champion Ben Rhodes starts in the seventh position in the third qualifying heat. He enters the Bristol dirt event with a four-point lead over Chandler Smith in the driver's standings despite not getting a checkered flag yet this season.

He does have four top-five finishes in five starts.

Friesen turned in a lap of 19.369 seconds in the first practice session, 0.025 seconds faster than Rhodes. They were the only two drivers to break the 19.4-second barrier. The second practice was slower, with Joey Logano running the fastest lap at 19.779 seconds.

