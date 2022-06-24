Rackley Roofing 200 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

John Hunter Nemechek takes a slim points lead into Nashville after a second-place finish last weekend.

John Hunter Nemechek passed Zane Smith in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series points race last weekend despite being overtaken late by Cup Series moonlighter Todd Gilliland at the Clean Harbors 150 in Knoxville, Iowa. The trucks are back in action on Friday night for the Rackley Roofing 200 in Nashville.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 Today:

Race Date: June 24, 2022

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Rackley Roofing 200 on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Smith finished third in Knoxville and Nemechek's 51-44 edge in points in the race propelled him into the series lead by points. The race is tight, with nine starts remaining. Besides the two drivers at the top of the list, Ben Rhodes is only 10 points behind Nemechek and Chandler Smith trails by just 14.

Last year, Ryan Preece held off Gilliland by 0.95 seconds to take the checkered flag in NASCAR's return to Nashville Superspeedway. The Cup Series had been absent since 1984, while the two other series — Xfinity Racing and the trucks — hadn't raced in Music City since 2011.

Zane Smith placed fourth in 2021, with defending series champion Rhodes finishing seventh, Nemechek 10th and Chandler Smith 13th.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18579258
NHL

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Five: Lightning at Avalanche

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18582246
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Twins

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18582691
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Royals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18583964
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at White Sox

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Rackley Roofing 200 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) celebrates with fans after beating the Houston Dynamo at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

Liberty vs Dream stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_18562183
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts crossing home plate on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy