Rackley Roofing 200 stream: Watch online, TV channel

John Hunter Nemechek passed Zane Smith in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series points race last weekend despite being overtaken late by Cup Series moonlighter Todd Gilliland at the Clean Harbors 150 in Knoxville, Iowa. The trucks are back in action on Friday night for the Rackley Roofing 200 in Nashville.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 Today:

Race Date: June 24, 2022

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Smith finished third in Knoxville and Nemechek's 51-44 edge in points in the race propelled him into the series lead by points. The race is tight, with nine starts remaining. Besides the two drivers at the top of the list, Ben Rhodes is only 10 points behind Nemechek and Chandler Smith trails by just 14.

Last year, Ryan Preece held off Gilliland by 0.95 seconds to take the checkered flag in NASCAR's return to Nashville Superspeedway. The Cup Series had been absent since 1984, while the two other series — Xfinity Racing and the trucks — hadn't raced in Music City since 2011.

Zane Smith placed fourth in 2021, with defending series champion Rhodes finishing seventh, Nemechek 10th and Chandler Smith 13th.

