How to Watch SpeedyCash.com 220, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts qualifying for the SpeedyCash.com 220 on Friday.

Texas Motor Speedway plays host to the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend with several races on the schedule. The Camping World Truck Series will get on the track today for qualifying ahead of their race this weekend, where Ben Rhodes still sits in first place. However, Zane Smith is right on his heels with the most overall wins on the circuit this season and is looking to go back-to-back this weekend.

How to Watch SpeedyCash.com 220, Qualifying today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch SpeedyCash.com 220, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Smith is coming off a dominant win in Kansas for his third win of the season in the NASCAR Truck series:

Both Smith and Rhodes will be in action this weekend and today in the qualifying. Despite Smith sitting in third place in the standings, he is right there with John H. Nemechek just one point behind.

Rhodes enters this weekend with 319 points, holding a 20-point lead over Nemechek and a 21-point lead over Smith.

In eight races this season, Rhodes has one win, five top-five finishes and a total of six top 10 finishes. Smith has been terrific with three wins (leads the circuit), four top-five finishes and seven total top-10 finishes with all the momentum on his side.

Every racer in the top 10 of the points standings will be in action today for the qualifying ahead of the race later on today.

The overall schedule today is practice at 1 p.m. ET, qualifying right after at 1:30 p.m. ET and then the race itself tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

