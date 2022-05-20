Zane Smith led 108 of 134 laps in last week’s win at Kansas. Just 21 points behind series leader and 2021 series champion Ben Rhodes, he now takes on another tri-oval at Texas Motor Speedway as he looks for his fourth win of the season. Smith has twice finished in the top six at this track and winning tonight could propel him to the top of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings.

How to Watch SpeedyCash.com 220:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream the SpeedyCash.com 220 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite seven top ten finishes in eight races this season Smith in his Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford has been playing catch up in the standings after a disastrous result in Las Vegas in the season’s second race. Smith crossed the finish line in second place, but failed post-race inspections and was disqualified the week after winning the season opener at Daytona.

Rhodes has held the series lead for over a month after posting five top five finishes in the first six races, including his lone victory of the 2022 season on the dirt at Bristol. His 20-point lead on the 2021 winner of this event John Hunter Nemechek. His lead has shrunk by the week as Nemecheck has rebounded from three consecutive 24th or worse finishes to start the season with five consecutive finishes in the top six with a dominant win at Darlington.

Toyota’s have won six of the last eight races at Texas and four of the eight races in the Truck Series this season with Chandler Smith and Corey Heim in addition to Rhodes and Nemechek posting wins for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Regional restrictions may apply.