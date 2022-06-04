How to Watch the Toyota 200

The best drivers in the world on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are set to take the track today in Madison, Illinois for the Toyota 200. Ross Chastain is coming off a win at the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, building momentum as the racing season is around the halfway point. There are seven drivers within 50 points of the top spot in the standings showing the parity this year on the truck circuit.

How to Watch Toyota 200 today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Corey Heim won the pole during qualifying for the Toyota 200 this week and looks to turn that into a win today:

This is the first pole win of the season for Heim as he attempts to win his second race of the year after winning the Fr8Auctions 208 back in March. Heim has run just four races this season.

His teammate with Kyle Busch Motorsports is the leader overall in the standings. John Hunter Nemechek (383 points) currently sits at the top of the standings with a slight edge on Ben Rhodes (376) of Thorsport Racing.

Last year this race was won by Sheldon Creed as he led the most laps here, then repeated that at the next race on schedule to win back-to-back races.

Zane Smith and Nemechek (+400) are the favorites to win today, with Chandler Smith (+450) right there as another favorite.

Heim (+800) has solid betting odds from the pole and Rhodes (+1400) has good odds as well to win here and move into first place in the standings.

