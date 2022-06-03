Skip to main content

How to Watch Toyota 200, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New points leader John Hunter Nemechek goes for his fifth pole of the season as the Camping World Truck Series rolls into Gateway

Fresh off another top-five finish, John Hunter Nemechek has swiped the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series points lead away from defending series champion Ben Rhodes. Today at Illinois, the series makes its 11th stop of the season, qualifying for tomorrow's Toyota 200. Forty teams will be vying for 36 spots in the 160-lap race.

How to Watch Toyota 200, Qualifying:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Nemechek, who won this race in 2017, has won the pole position four times already this season including three consecutive races at Darlington, Kansas and Texas. At Darlington, he also led the most laps and claimed his only victory of 2022. Nemechek has finished sixth or better in seven consecutive races.

Rhodes, who has four top-ten finishes in six races here at Gateway, held the lead in points throughout most of the season but has not finished better than tenth in any of the last four races.

Zane Smith has three wins already this season having captured the checkered flag at Daytona, Circuit of the Americas and Kansas. He is third in the points standings behind Nemechek and Rhodes.

Five-time ARCA Series champion Ty Majeski has twice held the pole this season, at Daytona and Charlotte, and is in search of his first truck series win.

Mason Maggio, Jake Garcia and Justin Carroll are all among the drivers in today’s qualifying that are attempting to make their first Truck Series starts.

