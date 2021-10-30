Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch United Rentals 200: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NASCAR Truck Series returns Saturday for the final race of the Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway.
    Author:

    The first NASCAR Truck Series race since Oct. 2 will take place on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. Eight playoff drivers will fight for a spot in the Championship 4 in the United Rentals 200.

    How to Watch NASCAR United Rentals 200 Today:

    Race Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Race Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the United Rentals 200 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far, no driver has clinched one of the four bids for the title race, as non-playoff drivers have won both races in the Round of 8.

    The four drivers who enter this race in the best position to advance to the next round are John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and Sheldon Creed. Of those four, Nemechek and Rhodes are in the best positions, as the two need to score 25 and 26 points respectively to guarantee advancement into the next round.

    The four drivers who enter this race below the cutline for the Championship 4 are Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith, but they would seal a spot with a win in Saturday's race.

    Of the current playoff drivers, just Nemechek and Crafton have wins here. Grant Enfinger won last year's running of this race, while the highest-finishing 2021 playoff driver in that race was Rhodes, who led one lap and finished second. Sheldon Creed led 65 of the 200 laps but finished eighth.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    United Rentals 200

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17040557
    MLS

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042725
    MLS

    How to Watch Islanders at Predators

    18 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch HFX Wanderers vs. Forge FC

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_16421232
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Third Round

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_16837972
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch Curling: Mixed Doubles Semifinals

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_16823904
    College Football

    How to Watch Richmond at New Hampshire

    48 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    College Football

    How to Watch Tusculum at Catawba

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_16947640
    NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

    How to Watch United Rentals 200

    48 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Campbell at Charleston Southern

    48 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy