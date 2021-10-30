How to Watch United Rentals 200

The NASCAR Truck Series returns Saturday for the final race of the Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway.

The first NASCAR Truck Series race since Oct. 2 will take place on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. Eight playoff drivers will fight for a spot in the Championship 4 in the United Rentals 200.

How to Watch NASCAR United Rentals 200 Today:

Race Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Race Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the United Rentals 200 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far, no driver has clinched one of the four bids for the title race, as non-playoff drivers have won both races in the Round of 8.

The four drivers who enter this race in the best position to advance to the next round are John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and Sheldon Creed. Of those four, Nemechek and Rhodes are in the best positions, as the two need to score 25 and 26 points respectively to guarantee advancement into the next round.

The four drivers who enter this race below the cutline for the Championship 4 are Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith, but they would seal a spot with a win in Saturday's race.

Of the current playoff drivers, just Nemechek and Crafton have wins here. Grant Enfinger won last year's running of this race, while the highest-finishing 2021 playoff driver in that race was Rhodes, who led one lap and finished second. Sheldon Creed led 65 of the 200 laps but finished eighth.