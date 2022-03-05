Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch comes into this race as the favorite to win at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch has been one of the most dominant drivers across all NASCAR platforms since he came into the sport. Today, he will run his first Truck Series race of the year. Busch has won at this track several times in his career and looks to do it again tonight.

How to Watch Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Race Today:

Qualifying Date: March 4, 2022

Qualifying Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Busch came in the No. 2 position last year behind John Hunter Nemechek, who also drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Fans always enjoy a great race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and should expect nothing different tonight.

Austin HIll came in the No. 3 position last year behind Busch, and Hill is now running full-time in the Xfinity Series. There are a number of up-and-coming drivers in this race who fans should be looking out for. John Hunter Nemechek is at the top of that list. Nemechek has a good chance to win the championship here, and a win today would be big for those chances.

Tune into FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET to see all of the action.

