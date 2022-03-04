The trucks are rolling into Las Vegas as the fans will get to see the second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying of the season today.

Daytona was the first race of the year for the NASCAR Truck Series and the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 will be race No. 2. of the year. Zane Smith finished No. 2 to Ben Rhodes in the Truck Series standings last year and started this season off with a win at Daytona.

How to Watch Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: March 4, 2022

Qualifying Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Rhodes qualified on the pole position last year for this race and he is hoping to do that again today. One of the Truck Series championship favorites, John Hunter Nemechek qualified No. 3 in the race last year. Track conditions are always a big factor in qualifying considering the temperature outside and on the track will change for the race itself.

Sheldon Creed started last year's race in the No. 2 position in last year's race, but Creed has moved into the Xfinity Series full-time this season. This race will be anyone's race. However, Las Vegas native and Truck Series owner Kyle Busch will be competing in this race and is the favorite to win it.

Tune into qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 to catch all of the action.

