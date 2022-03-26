How to Watch XPEL 225

Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sheldon Creed won the pole for the first road-course race of the season at Circuit of the Americas but will have to start from the back.

Sheldon Creed outdistanced the field in qualifying on Friday and won the pole for the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. But there may be someone else in that position when the flag drops on Saturday.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225 Today:

Race Date: March 26, 2022

Race Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Creed finished .289 seconds ahead of Zane Smith for the pole position but said after qualifying his No. 20 Chevrolet would have to move to the back of the grid. The 24-year-old said the fuel pump needed to be replaced. He was the 2020 Truck Series champion and is competing full-time on the Xfinity Series this year.

Smith fills out the front row. Alex Bowman and Parker Kligerman are on Row 2 while Kyle Busch and Carson Hocevar start in Row 3.

Corey Heim took the checkered flag last week in Atlanta but is not in the field in Austin this weekend. Series points leader Chandler Smith qualified 12th, one spot ahead of defending series champion Ben Rhodes, who finished second in Atlanta.

Todd Gilliland won the inaugural Truck Series race at COTA last year. He is not in the field this time around.

The XPEL 225 is the fourth race of the season. The series takes next weekend off before resuming under the lights at Martinsville for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 on April 7.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
