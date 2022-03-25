A full NASCAR weekend at Austin's Circuit of the Americas begins with Truck Series qualifying on Saturday

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series runs a road course for the first time in 2022 as the full circuit hits the 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The festivities begin Friday afternoon with qualifying for the XPEL 225.

How to Watch XPEL 225 Qualifying Today:

Date: March 25, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the qualifying for the XPEL 225 on fuboTV

Through three races this year, Chandler Smith, driving the Safelite Autoglass Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, leads the points race by 13 over Tanner Gray in the Ford Performance truck with David Gilliland Racing. Both are in the field for qualifying on Friday.

This is the second year the Truck Series is in Austin. Todd Gilliland won the inaugural event last May, coming from the fifth spot on the starting grid and holding off front-row starters Kaz Grala and Tyler Ankrum. Gilliland won't be defending his title as he's now full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Last week in Atlanta, 19-year-old Corey Heim picked up his first Truck Series checkered flag, finishing 0.173 seconds ahead of Ben Rhodes. Ty Majeski was third and Smith finished fourth after losing the lead on the final lap. It was a 1-2-3-4 finish for Toyota in the manufacturer's standings.

The green flag drops on the XPEL 225 at 1 p.m. Saturday, after qualifying for the Cup Series race is complete.

