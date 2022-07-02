Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250: Qualifying Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Cup Series points leader, Chase Elliott, is looking for a second straight win at Road America.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, this weekend for the third of six road courses on this year's schedule. Qualifying for the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America is set for Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 Qualifying Today:

Date: July 2, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream qualifying for the Kwik Trip 250 on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cup Series returned last year to Road America for the first time since 1956 and Chase Elliott picked up the win on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile course. Elliott finished 5.705 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell and led for 24 of the race's 62 laps.

Elliott comes in off his second victory of the season last weekend in Nashville. Elliott stayed on the track during a late caution in a race twice delayed by lightning and led the field to the restart with four laps remaining. He beat Kurt Busch to the checkered flag by 0.551 seconds.

Elliott owns a 30-point lead in the points race over Ross Chastain, with Ryan Blaney 31 points back and Kyle Busch within 47 points of the lead.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

CHASE ELLIOTT
NASCAR Cup Series

Kwik Trip 250, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
FIA World Touring Car
Auto Racing

How to Watch FIA World Touring Car Cup: Race of Portugal 2022

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
FORMULA 1
Auto Racing

How to Watch Formula E: 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix: Qualifying

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy