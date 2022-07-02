Kwik Trip 250, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

The NASCAR Cup Series points leader, Chase Elliott, is looking for a second straight win at Road America.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, this weekend for the third of six road courses on this year's schedule. Qualifying for the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America is set for Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 Qualifying Today:

Date: July 2, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The Cup Series returned last year to Road America for the first time since 1956 and Chase Elliott picked up the win on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile course. Elliott finished 5.705 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell and led for 24 of the race's 62 laps.

Elliott comes in off his second victory of the season last weekend in Nashville. Elliott stayed on the track during a late caution in a race twice delayed by lightning and led the field to the restart with four laps remaining. He beat Kurt Busch to the checkered flag by 0.551 seconds.

Elliott owns a 30-point lead in the points race over Ross Chastain, with Ryan Blaney 31 points back and Kyle Busch within 47 points of the lead.

