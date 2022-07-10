Skip to main content

How to Watch Quaker State 400: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Cup Series takes the track in Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 today.

With fewer than 10 races left on the calendar for the NASCAR Cup Series, Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts the Quaker State 400. In last season's race here, Kyle Busch won and the playoff standings saw a major shake-up and shift as the second half of the schedule makes every race more and more important starting today.

How to Watch Quaker State 400 today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Quaker State 400 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Entering today’s race, Chase Elliot is in first place with 624 points, 33 points ahead of the rest of the field.

If the season ended today, the top 10 would also feature Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman and William Byron.

Elliot will be on the pole today giving him the starting edge to win his third race of the season and continue his great season with a 13th top-10 finish.

This season has been a showcase for Elliot as he has the series lead in wins this season, tied with Chastain, Logano, Byron and Denny Hamlin, but also leads the series in top-10 finishes and is consistently in the top five as well.

He enters as the favorite at +1000, tied with Blaney and Chastain with Hamlin (+1200) also a potential winner here today.

