How to Watch AdventHealth 400: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 13th stop on the NASCAR circuit heads to Kansas for the last race before the All-Star Weekend

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and winner of this race in 2018 Chase Elliott holds a 65-point lead in the points standings over William Byron as the series hits the midway point of the regular season at Kansas Speedway’s mile and a half tri-oval. Elliott has five straight top ten finishes including a win two weeks ago at Dover. Last week 2018 series champion Joey Logano earned his first win of the year, and first since April of 2021, at Darlington propelling him into fourth place in the points standings.

How to Watch AdventHealth 400:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream the AdventHealth 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas has been a bit of a wild card when it comes to winners, with eight different drivers visiting victory lane in the last nine races. Surprisingly though, in the Cup Series’ 32-races at Kansas, there has never been a first-time Cup series winner, which does not bode well for 2021 for series rookies Rodd Gilliland and Harrison Burton to earn that breakthrough win today.

Last year, Kansas was left off the 2021 schedule, after holding two races annually since 2011. Logano won the last race here in October of 2020 to advance to the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs.

Logano, along with Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are the only multiple time winners at Kansas with Truex sweeping both races in 2017 and Hamlin winning back-to-back in the fall 2019 and spring 2020 races.

Byron has four straight top ten finishes at this track but has never finished better than 8th place while Ryan Blaney, who is currently third in the points standings, has six top ten finishes including a third place finish in 2017.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

AdventHealth 400

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
Time
/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

