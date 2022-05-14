AdventHealth 400, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch AdventHealth 400, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas is the place to be for NASCAR fans with the AdventHealth 400 qualifying today.

The NASCAR world is invading Kansas Speedway with multiple races, starting with qualifying. This weekend the AdventHealth 400 takes place as the main event, with qualifying today and the race itself on Sunday night.

How to Watch AdventHealth 400, Qualifying today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Watch AdventHealth 400, Qualifying online with fuboTV:

The entry list for the AdventHealth 400 qualifying today features the best drivers in the Cup Series competing for the pole.

The NASCAR Cup Series is coming off the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Speedway with Joey Logano taking the win. He is now No. 4 in the standings behind leader Chase Elliott, William Byron and Ryan Blaney.

Entering today, the favorites are Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Elliott, Byron, Chastain and Martin Truex Jr. with strong odds.

Busch is also the favorite to win the pole today (+500) with the other five names all in contention just behind him in the betting odds per DraftKings.

The track for today’s race is 1.5 miles in length with 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns. Tune in to FS2 at 5 p.m. to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

AdventHealth 400, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


