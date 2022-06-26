Skip to main content

How to Watch Ally 400: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Cup Series hits the Music City with Denny Hamlin on the pole for second time in four weeks at the Ally 400 on Sunday.

Two-time winners this season Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano will lead the field of 36 drivers to the green flag for 300 laps at Nashville Superspeedway for today’s Ally 400. The 2021 winner at this event Kyle Larson starts on the second row in search of his first win since Fontana in February.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400:

Match Date: June 26, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KPVI Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID)

Live stream the Ally 400 race with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last year, Larson led 264 of 300 laps and was able to save enough fuel to beat Ross Chastain to the checkered flag for his third consecutive win propelling him to the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Larson won 10 races last season, including four of the last five at Charlotte, Texas, Kanas, and the season finale at Phoenix.

Bubba Wallace was the fastest in practice this week got loose in qualifying and will start in 30th place today while Kyle Busch, who is currently third in the points standings, will start at the back of the field after spinning to end his qualifying.

Ryan Blaney, currently fourth in the points standings, is the only driver in the top five to have not won a race this season but has posted back-to-back top-six finishes.

Daniel Suarez, who last week became the first Mexico-born winner in NASCAR history, qualified fifth. Last season, Suarez finished seventh here at Nashville.

Regional restrictions may apply.

