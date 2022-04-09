How to Watch Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Points co-leader Chase Elliott grabs the pole for a short track test on the famed Paperclip course in Martinsville

Chase Elliott roared to a 19.694-second spin around the tight half-mile oval at Martinsville on Friday to take the pole for Saturday's Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, the eighth event on the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Today:

Race Date: April 9, 2022

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Aric Almirola has the outside position on Row 1 after finishing 0.105 seconds slower than Elliott in qualifying. Defending race champion Martin Truex Jr. will have some work to do coming from the 20th position. Ryan Blaney, who shares the points lead with Elliott through seven events, qualified 12th.

Cole Custer and Chris Buescher are on Row 2, ahead of William Byron and Kevin Harvick. Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson start on Row 4, while Brad Keselowski and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top 10 in qualifying.

Denny Hamlin, who won Sunday at Richmond, starts in the 25th position. He was the seventh different winner on the series this season in seven events.

Truex held off Elliott and Hamlin, who led 276 laps, in last year's spring race at Martinsville, which was 500 laps. The event has been shortened to 400 circuits this year. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

