How to Watch Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Qualifying

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott share the lead in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings as the scene shifts to the 0.526-mile short track in Martinsville, Virginia, for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Qualifying for Saturday night's race is set for Friday afternoon.
How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Qualifying Today:
Date: April 8, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
Live stream practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The race will be 100 laps shorter than in 2021, when Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in what was then known as the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 last April.
Blaney's consistency has him atop the points standings despite not having a win this season. He has four top-10s in seven races and has series-highs with 334 laps led and three stage wins. Elliott also has four top-10 finishes but has no wins or stage wins.
Truex is third in the standings, 19 points behind Blaney and Elliott, after his first top-five finish of the season at Richmond on Sunday.
Denny Hamlin got his first win of the season at Richmond and is a threat every time he gets behind the wheel in Martinsville, where he's won five times in the NASCAR Cup Series. Truex has three wins on the notoriously flat half-mile track while Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch have two wins in Martinsville.
