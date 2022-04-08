How to Watch Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Qualifying

The Paperclip celebrating its 75th anniversary as NASCAR Cup Series returns to Martinsville with qualifying airing on Friday.

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott share the lead in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings as the scene shifts to the 0.526-mile short track in Martinsville, Virginia, for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Qualifying for Saturday night's race is set for Friday afternoon.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Qualifying Today:

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The race will be 100 laps shorter than in 2021, when Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in what was then known as the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 last April.

Blaney's consistency has him atop the points standings despite not having a win this season. He has four top-10s in seven races and has series-highs with 334 laps led and three stage wins. Elliott also has four top-10 finishes but has no wins or stage wins.

Truex is third in the standings, 19 points behind Blaney and Elliott, after his first top-five finish of the season at Richmond on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin got his first win of the season at Richmond and is a threat every time he gets behind the wheel in Martinsville, where he's won five times in the NASCAR Cup Series. Truex has three wins on the notoriously flat half-mile track while Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch have two wins in Martinsville.

