How to Watch Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Qualifying

Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Paperclip celebrating its 75th anniversary as NASCAR Cup Series returns to Martinsville with qualifying airing on Friday.

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott share the lead in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings as the scene shifts to the 0.526-mile short track in Martinsville, Virginia, for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Qualifying for Saturday night's race is set for Friday afternoon.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Qualifying Today:

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The race will be 100 laps shorter than in 2021, when Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in what was then known as the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 last April. 

Blaney's consistency has him atop the points standings despite not having a win this season. He has four top-10s in seven races and has series-highs with 334 laps led and three stage wins. Elliott also has four top-10 finishes but has no wins or stage wins.

Truex is third in the standings, 19 points behind Blaney and Elliott, after his first top-five finish of the season at Richmond on Sunday. 

Denny Hamlin got his first win of the season at Richmond and is a threat every time he gets behind the wheel in Martinsville, where he's won five times in the NASCAR Cup Series. Truex has three wins on the notoriously flat half-mile track while Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch have two wins in Martinsville.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ryan Blaney
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Qualifying

By Phil Watson39 seconds ago
USATSI_18026260
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Twins

By Ben Macaluso20 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts after failing to get San Francisco Giants left fielder Kris Bryant (23) out at first base in the seventh inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Justin Wilson (34) has his gear checked for sticky substances by umpire DJ Reyburn (17) after getting out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. A three-run home run off the bat of Jorge Polanco in the top of the ninth sealed a 7-5 win for the Twins. Minnesota Twins At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts celebrates with second baseman Trea Turner (6) during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Justin Wilson (34) has his gear checked for sticky substances by umpire DJ Reyburn (17) after getting out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. A three-run home run off the bat of Jorge Polanco in the top of the ninth sealed a 7-5 win for the Twins. Minnesota Twins At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18028138
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch Girl's State Champions Invitational: Centennial vs Sidwell Friends

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy