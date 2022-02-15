How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA, First Practice

NASCAR's newest generation of car design debuted two weeks ago for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. On Tuesday, we get to see how the Next Gen car will work on a superspeedway as the Cup Series practices at Daytona.

Tuesday begins a long week of NASCAR action at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway. Usually, NASCAR races feature a normal qualifying session that determines the starting lineup for the race, but Daytona is unique. These practice sessions are preparing teams for qualifying on Wednesday, which will determine the lineups for the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, with the results of those races determining the Daytona 500 starting lineup.

It'll be interesting to see how cars start to get a handle on drafting with the new car on Tuesday. Daytona is a track where the draft is more important than it is at anywhere except for Talladega, setting up what should be a practice session that's more intriguing than practices usually are.

Another thing to note: superspeedway races aren't good at telling us how the rest of the season will go. Last year, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon won the duel races, for example.

