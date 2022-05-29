Skip to main content

How to Watch Coca-Cola 600: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A Memorial Day Weekend tradition, NASCAR’s longest race of the season takes the green flag tonight at Charlotte at the Coca-Cola 600.

With five different winners in the last five years, the Coca-Cola 600 has produced drama on an annual basis, including in 2020 when Brad Keselowski had to go an extra five laps to secure the win due to NASCAR’s overtime rules. Today’s race will feature four 100-lap stages, totaling 600 miles once the green flag drops.

How to Watch Coca-Cola 600:

Match Date: May 29, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KPTH Sioux City, IA)

Live stream the Coca-Cola 600 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denny Hamlin, who has never won this race, sits on the pole alongside Kurt Busch, who won here in 2010 and just two weeks ago at Kansas won his first race in over a year. Last year, Kyle Larson won the pole, won all three stages and then won the race, leading a total of 327 of the 400 laps. Current series points leader Chase Elliott finished second, with Kyle Busch and William Byron also in the top five.

Tonight, Larson will start 36th despite being the fastest in Cup practice this week, posting an average speed of 182.5 miles per hour, but hit the wall later in the practice session in turn two, doing significant damage and missed qualifying.

Rookie Austin Cindric makes his Charlotte debut in the Cup series, starting sixth next to William Byron after finishing in second place in both Xfinity series races here in 2021. Cindric has only one top-10 finish in the 12 Cup races since his victory at Daytona.

Points leader Chase Elliott will start 13th looking to rebound from a 29th-place finish at Kansas.

