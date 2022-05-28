Qualifying for the longest race of the season as the NASCAR Cup Series hits Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600.

The Coca-Cola 600, a Memorial Day Weekend staple, holds its qualifying tonight for the 400-lap race as Kyle Larson aims for back-to-back wins here at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson currently sits in ninth place in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings and is in search of his first win since California in February.

How to Watch Coca-Cola 600, Qualifying:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Tonight’s qualifying will see drivers split into two groups with each group getting a 15-minute practice session followed by a single-car one-lap qualifier with the top five advancing out of each group. Then, those 10 drivers will run another single-car one-lap qualifier that will determine the first five rows, including who will sit on the pole when the drivers take the green flag tomorrow night.

Last year, Kyle Larson won the pole, won all three stages and then won the race leading a total of 327 of the 400 laps. Current series points leader Chase Elliott finished second, with Kyle Busch and William Byron also in the top five.

Two weeks ago, Kurt Busch won his 34th career Cup series race, his first since winning at Atlanta in July of 2021.

Cup series rookie Austin Cindric, 2020 Xfinity Series champion, makes his first Cup Series start at CMS. In two Xfinity series races a year ago, Cindric finished in second place in both races here.

