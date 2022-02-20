Skip to main content

How to Watch Daytona 500: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on Sunday with the Great American Race, the Daytona 500.

It's time for the biggest race of the NASCAR season: the Daytona 500. The season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway will be run on Sunday afternoon.

How to watch the NASCAR Daytona 500 today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch NASCAR Daytona 500 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will start on the pole on Sunday after running a 49.680 in qualifying. Larson has won 16 times in the Cup Series, but he's 0-for-15 in his Cup career at Daytona and has never finished in the top five. Is this the year that Larson captures his first 500?

Joining him up front is Alex Bowman, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, another driver who had never gotten a top five here. We know the Hendrick cars have speed, but will that matter at a place as unpredictable as Daytona?

Last year, Michael McDowell scored an upset victory in this race, leading just the final lap for his first Cup Series victory.

Sunday will see the official regular-season debut of NASCAR's Next Gen car, which is supposed to help even the playing field. But Daytona is already the great equalizer due to the reliance on the draft and the pack racing that creates, so the biggest impact of the new car might be the cautiousness it creates, as teams will try to save their equipment as well as they can due to supply chain issues that make crashes more costly than usual.

